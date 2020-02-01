Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. Silgan also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.28-2.38 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Silgan from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. 980,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,352. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.44. Silgan has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $32.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

