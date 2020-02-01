Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. Silicom had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Silicom updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SILC opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. Silicom has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $40.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SILC. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

