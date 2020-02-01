Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Silver One Resources Inc (CVE:SVE) shares rose 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33, approximately 205,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 366,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33.

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

