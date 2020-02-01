SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SKM. ValuEngine upgraded SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE SKM opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. SK Telecom has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.33.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SK Telecom will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SK Telecom by 662,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SK Telecom by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,791,000 after acquiring an additional 159,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

