Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Sky Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Sky Solar stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Sky Solar has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

