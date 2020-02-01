SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in SkyWest by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $55.17 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

SKYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.