Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $31,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $30,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $32,355.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $33,630.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $34,005.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $34,830.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $35,070.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $33,975.00.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $20.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. Slack has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Slack by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Slack in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Slack in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

