SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

SMBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 385.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 58.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the period. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMBK stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,762. The company has a market cap of $308.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

