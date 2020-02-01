Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.73

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.73 and traded as high as $30.88. Snc-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 680,451 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snc-Lavalin Group Inc will post 1.8399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

