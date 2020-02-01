Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SOI. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen set a $16.00 target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.78.

Shares of SOI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,210. The company has a market cap of $557.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

