Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $154.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 41,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,328,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 130,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 87,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 842.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 708,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

