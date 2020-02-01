SONM Tops One Day Volume of $317,410.00 (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, SONM has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One SONM token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, COSS and Kucoin. SONM has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $317,410.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SONM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.35 or 0.02987227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM was first traded on January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONM’s official website is sonm.io

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, OKEx, HitBTC, Liqui, IDEX, YoBit, Binance, COSS and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.