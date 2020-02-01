SophiaTX Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $420,683.00 and approximately $8,068.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SophiaTX token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bit-Z, Liquid and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $546.64 or 0.05894752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00127463 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034496 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010852 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Liquid, Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

