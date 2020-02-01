Sophos Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Sophos Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

SPHHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sophos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Sophos Group stock remained flat at $$7.33 during trading on Friday. 12,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. Sophos Group has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Sophos Group Company Profile

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sophos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit