Sophos Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sophos Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

SPHHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sophos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Sophos Group stock remained flat at $$7.33 during trading on Friday. 12,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. Sophos Group has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

