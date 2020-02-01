SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Holdings Increased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.38. 103,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,414. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.97.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

