SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 1.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.54. 162,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,167. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $56.26 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

