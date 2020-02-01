Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $2,753.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bisq, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00023233 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009662 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.05 or 0.02630511 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000333 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017163 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

