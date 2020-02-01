Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

STXB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 58,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,219. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of -0.13. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11,896.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.