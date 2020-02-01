Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.668 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Sprague Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Sprague Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 185.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sprague Resources to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 174.5%.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $388.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.49. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $582.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.60 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 42.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRLP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

