Sprint (NYSE:S) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Sprint (NYSE:S) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sprint from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.01.

Shares of NYSE:S traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,560,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,599,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.22. Sprint has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $8.06.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprint will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Sprint during the third quarter valued at $24,599,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 16.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,061,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,055 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 1,084.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,627 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in Sprint by 52.7% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,336,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,273 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Sprint in the second quarter worth about $5,812,000. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

