St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,341. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.