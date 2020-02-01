St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $54,000 Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,621,000 after buying an additional 1,412,368 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,736,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,805,000 after acquiring an additional 76,197 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,620,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,527,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,115,000 after acquiring an additional 232,266 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,506 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $46.80. 3,258,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

