St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $796,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

LOW stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,369,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

