St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $8.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.45. 5,386,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,814. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $302.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.44 and its 200-day moving average is $258.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

