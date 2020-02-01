Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,144. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SWK traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

