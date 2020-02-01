Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.01. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.80-9.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.67.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.33. 1,833,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,352. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Donald Allan sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $452,757.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,808,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $2,560,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,144 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

