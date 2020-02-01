State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Analysts expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to post $2.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. State Street also posted sales of $2.93 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $11.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $520,764.40. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Insiders have sold 93,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $4,434,000. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $75.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,895. State Street has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.