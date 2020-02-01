Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.64

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.64 and traded as low as $11.26. Steel Partners shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 2,490 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $292.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

In other news, COO William Theodore Fejes, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,830.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein purchased 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $88,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 844,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,139,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 13,992 shares of company stock valued at $167,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 20.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 52.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 656,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

