Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Down 1% This Week

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $58,641.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00008336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, GOPAX and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,367.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.45 or 0.04041860 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001843 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00695094 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005959 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,290,182 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, GOPAX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.