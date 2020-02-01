Stellar Market Capitalization Tops $1.23 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $352.86 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Gate.io, CryptoMarket and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.53 or 0.02951233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00193575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00120743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020425 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,061,035,527 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BCEX, Liquid, OKEx, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, Huobi, CoinEgg, Kryptono, Binance, Cryptomate, ABCC, Kraken, HitBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, Exrates, CEX.IO, Vebitcoin, Exmo, BitMart, Koineks, RippleFox, CryptoMarket, Ovis, Bittrex, Indodax, Kuna, GOPAX, Stronghold, Koinex, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Poloniex, Bitfinex, Stellarport, Upbit and C2CX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

