Stephens Boosts Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target to $64.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its price target increased by Stephens from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

PFBC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $904.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

