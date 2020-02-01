Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.49%.

SBT traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $7.33. 90,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $367.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.23. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBT. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

