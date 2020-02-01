Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $40.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $144,643.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,724.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $534,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,293 shares of company stock worth $961,960 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after acquiring an additional 683,722 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,160,000 after acquiring an additional 248,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 191,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 97,891 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.