Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.69. 830,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41.

SF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

In related news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,167.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,285,697.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,557 in the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

