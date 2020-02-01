Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Price Target to $28.00

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.84. 1,685,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.22.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $58,105.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,812.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,705 over the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Laureate Education by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

