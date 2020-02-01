Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.75. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.67 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.53.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

