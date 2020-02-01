Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,731 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 59,845 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.86. 2,243,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,286. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.37.

