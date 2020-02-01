Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

Shares of USB traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.22. 6,202,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,744,306. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

