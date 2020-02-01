Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,210.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,024.1% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 112,761 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,190. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

