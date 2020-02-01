Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,127,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,332. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

