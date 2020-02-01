Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 7,743 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,984 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,559 shares during the period. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,562.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 554,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,998,000 after purchasing an additional 548,681 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,846,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 998,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,333,000 after purchasing an additional 338,833 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,892,835 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

