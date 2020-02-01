Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Reduces Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 3.4% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 58.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,564,000 after buying an additional 667,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.86. 1,343,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,171. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.09. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $108.90.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.