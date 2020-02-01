Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,901 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,731.7% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 548,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 518,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,743,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,482,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,364. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

