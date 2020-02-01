Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,523.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 490,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,481,976.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,911 shares of company stock worth $11,792,757.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Medallia stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $28.22. 1,581,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,233. Medallia has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $44.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.34.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medallia will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

