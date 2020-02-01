Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,186,000 after acquiring an additional 299,476 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,072,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 366,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,093,000 after acquiring an additional 183,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,730,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,228.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 153,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.90. 1,586,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,310. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59.

