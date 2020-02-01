Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.87. 3,522,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. American Express has a 12 month low of $101.70 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,533 shares of company stock worth $11,045,734. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

