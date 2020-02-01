Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 7,088 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,919,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

