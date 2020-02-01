Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carolina Financial were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Financial in the third quarter worth about $310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,288,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Financial in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Carolina Financial alerts:

Shares of CARO stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.35. 104,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. Carolina Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Carolina Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

In related news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,287,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. J. Huggins III sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $116,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO).

Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.