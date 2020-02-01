Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.12. 2,112,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,341. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $61.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

