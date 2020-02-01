Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,464,000 after buying an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,041,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,050,000 after buying an additional 82,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.52. 1,820,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,462. The firm has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Edward Jones cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

